Citigroup Boosts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $52.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.89% from the stock’s current price.

U has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $9,957,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,662,655.18. This represents a 13.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 29,876 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $1,174,724.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 638,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,105,977.28. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,414,283 shares of company stock worth $102,509,802 over the last ninety days. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

