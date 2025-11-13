JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $100.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $91.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $158.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.