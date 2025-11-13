JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target to $5.00

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VTEX. UBS Group lowered their target price on VTEX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.30 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

VTEX Trading Down 0.9%

VTEX stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. VTEX has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $741.25 million, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. VTEX had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in VTEX by 56.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

