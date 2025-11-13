Insider Buying: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Buys $153,450.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.69 per share, with a total value of $153,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,635,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,197,546.08. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Enphase Energy stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $78.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $410.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 761.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 199.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and thirteen have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

