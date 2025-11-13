D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,555,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,827 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 743.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,561,000 after purchasing an additional 983,468 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,704,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after purchasing an additional 343,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,021,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCRB stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.48.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2872 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

