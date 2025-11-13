D Orazio & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.5% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $220.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $220.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.20 and a 200-day moving average of $207.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.