D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $39.42 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned about 0.93% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $39,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $167,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

