Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $26,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Loop Capital downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $224.45.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:IBP opened at $265.36 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $280.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $778.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.98 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,538.37. This represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $877,073.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,933.44. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,655 shares of company stock worth $2,525,978 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

