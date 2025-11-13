Boston Partners Has $32 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 790,549 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lennar were worth $32,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in Lennar by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 199.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 62.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lennar from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $124.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.11 and its 200-day moving average is $119.09. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $180.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

