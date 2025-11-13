denkapparat Operations GmbH Acquires Shares of 1,900 The Clorox Company $CLX

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 69.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Clorox by 567.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of CLX stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $104.08 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.
Insider Transactions at Clorox
In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $125.69.
View Our Latest Research Report on Clorox
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.