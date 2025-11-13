Insider Buying: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Acquires $619,500.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CEO Ford Tamer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ford Tamer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Ford Tamer purchased 20,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,600.00.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,986,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,823,000 after acquiring an additional 189,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,800,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,872,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,718,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,083,000 after buying an additional 1,390,109 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

