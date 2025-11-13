Forsta AP Fonden Sells 38,500 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 868,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,726,000 after acquiring an additional 530,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $186.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.57 and a 200-day moving average of $187.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cfra Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

