Forsta AP Fonden Buys 67,752 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529,606 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 12,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE UBS opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

