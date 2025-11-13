denkapparat Operations GmbH Purchases New Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 810.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 40.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.31 and a 12 month high of $150.84.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

