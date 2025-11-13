denkapparat Operations GmbH Takes Position in Laureate Education $LAUR

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Laureate Education by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,503,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 458,202 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Laureate Education by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at $488,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Laureate Education has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $32.42.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAUR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Laureate Education from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAUR

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.