HubSpot’s (HUBS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $610.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $500.00 price objective on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.41.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $394.57 on Monday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $375.01 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,932.16, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. Analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $235,012,160.40. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

