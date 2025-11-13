Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.74 and traded as high as $16.77. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 359 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of the James Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Down 2.5%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of the James Financial Group

In other news, Director William C. Bryant III bought 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $38,960.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 75,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,785.74. This represents a 3.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 225,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

