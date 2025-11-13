Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Toshiba Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.92 and traded as low as $14.81. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares changing hands.
Toshiba Trading Up 0.1%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
