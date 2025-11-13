Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $11.08. Inv Vk Invt Ny shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 35,148 shares changing hands.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Get Inv Vk Invt Ny alerts:

Inv Vk Invt Ny Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inv Vk Invt Ny Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, North Ground Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 32.1% in the first quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 68,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Invt Ny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Invt Ny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.