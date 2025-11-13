Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $11.08. Inv Vk Invt Ny shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 35,148 shares changing hands.
Inv Vk Invt Ny Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.
Inv Vk Invt Ny Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.
Inv Vk Invt Ny Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
