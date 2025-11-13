Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.09 and traded as high as C$29.13. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$29.01, with a volume of 109,306 shares changing hands.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 94.67% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of C$43.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.7420091 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Announces Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.04%.

(Get Free Report)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.