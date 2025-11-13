ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.45 and traded as low as GBX 10.26. ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 10.50, with a volume of 75,666 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 22 price target on shares of ZOO Digital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZOO Digital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 22.

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

