Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.26 and traded as high as C$7.14. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$6.80, with a volume of 913,081 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen cut Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cormark lowered Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.13.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Down 1.6%

About Lithium Americas

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas is developing three lithium production assets, two brine resources located in northwestern Argentina and a clay resource in Nevada, U.S. While the company has no current lithium production, we expect the first Argentina resource, Cauchari-Olaroz, to enter production in late 2022. We expect the Nevada project, Thacker Pass, to enter production in the middle of the 2020s and the second brine resource, Pastos Grandes, to enter production in the late-2020s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.