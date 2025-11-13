Brokerages Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target at $5.83

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.6667.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2%

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $716.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.29. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a return on equity of 158.70% and a net margin of 34.04%. Research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

