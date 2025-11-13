Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

POU stock opened at C$23.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.84. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.33 and a 1-year high of C$32.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

