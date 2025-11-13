Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $87.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.2857.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “moderate buy” rating for the company.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

