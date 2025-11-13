IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Shares of IDYA opened at $31.95 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.14.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.45. The company had revenue of $207.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 374.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

