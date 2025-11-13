Cherokee Insurance Co Buys New Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 379,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,000. UMH Properties comprises approximately 2.8% of Cherokee Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 19,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UMH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,054,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,964,319.92. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,743 shares of company stock valued at $155,097 and sold 55,700 shares valued at $818,192. 8.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. UMH Properties had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,125.00%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

