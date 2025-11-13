Cherokee Insurance Co Buys Shares of 203,400 International Paper Company $IP

Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 203,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,525,000. International Paper comprises 4.2% of Cherokee Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 281.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 63,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on International Paper from $42.10 to $40.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

