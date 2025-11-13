18,471 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM Purchased by Cherokee Insurance Co

Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,471 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $87.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.