Cherokee Insurance Co Invests $1.19 Million in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 65.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total transaction of $27,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,706.55. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 962 shares of company stock worth $118,232. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.64. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 30.98%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $92.00 to $114.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern Copper from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

