Cherokee Insurance Co Invests $3.72 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.6% of Cherokee Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

