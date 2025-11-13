Cherokee Insurance Co Takes Position in Equinor ASA $EQNR

Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 30.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 24.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQNR. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Pareto Securities cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.71.

NYSE EQNR opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.20). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $26.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

