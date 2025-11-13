Cherokee Insurance Co Makes New $765,000 Investment in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $8,492,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,407,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,791,000 after acquiring an additional 51,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,228,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $82.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on TD. Zacks Research downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

