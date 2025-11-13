Cherokee Insurance Co Invests $1.01 Million in Southern Company (The) $SO

Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,210,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,582,126,000 after buying an additional 1,419,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,006,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,494,000 after acquiring an additional 241,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,912,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,419,000 after acquiring an additional 107,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,680,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,297,000 after purchasing an additional 81,066 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $91.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.51. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.27%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.50 target price (up previously from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

