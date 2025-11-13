EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Position in Potlatch Corporation $PCH

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Potlatch in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Potlatch by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Potlatch by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Potlatch in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Potlatch by 70.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potlatch Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ PCH opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Potlatch Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61.

Potlatch Dividend Announcement

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $354.19 million during the quarter. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Research downgraded Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Potlatch from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Potlatch from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Potlatch Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

