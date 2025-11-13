Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7%

BAC stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.