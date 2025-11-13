Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRSU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of PRSU opened at $34.33 on Monday. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $970.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 51.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

In related news, Director Jill Bright purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,055.47. This represents a 18.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.