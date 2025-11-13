Wells Fargo & Company Cuts United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $39.00

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered United Dominion Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $47.50 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

NYSE UDR opened at $34.84 on Monday. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.80%.The business had revenue of $399.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 390.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 75,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 61.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 226,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 86,558 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

