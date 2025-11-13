Guggenheim Cuts MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Price Target to $77.00

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2025

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBXFree Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MBX. Oppenheimer began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MBX Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBX opened at $24.60 on Monday. MBX Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.20.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MBX Biosciences

In other MBX Biosciences news, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk bought 20,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $272,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 468,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,298.28. This trade represents a 4.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Hoerter bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 706,666 shares of company stock worth $12,537,788. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period.

About MBX Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX)

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.