Guggenheim Cuts MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Price Target to $77.00

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MBX. Oppenheimer began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MBX Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBX opened at $24.60 on Monday. MBX Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.20.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MBX Biosciences

In other MBX Biosciences news, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk bought 20,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $272,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 468,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,298.28. This trade represents a 4.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Hoerter bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 706,666 shares of company stock worth $12,537,788. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period.

About MBX Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.