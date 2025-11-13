Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $177.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $182.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 560,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.