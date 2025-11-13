Cherokee Insurance Co Takes Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,223.90. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,984 shares of company stock worth $1,470,249. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 target price on Moody’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.07.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $490.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.26 and a 200-day moving average of $490.76.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

