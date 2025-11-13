Cherokee Insurance Co Invests $347,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 8.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $458,000.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $575.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $710.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

