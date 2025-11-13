The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Position Trimmed by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.4% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $148.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

