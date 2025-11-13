Cherokee Insurance Co Takes $269,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

