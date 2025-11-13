Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 442.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
