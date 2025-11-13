iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Holdings Decreased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $374.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.42. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $377.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

