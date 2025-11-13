Better Money Decisions LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

