SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN Position Increased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 122.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.78 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

