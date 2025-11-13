POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.05 and traded as high as $55.22. POSCO shares last traded at $55.0710, with a volume of 108,798 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of POSCO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, POSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. POSCO had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,104 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 9,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

