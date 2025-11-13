29,769 Shares in Aeva Technologies, Inc. $AEVA Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.05% of Aeva Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 56.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after buying an additional 5,849,249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,960,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,500,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $74,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 768,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,483,676.72. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,956,669 shares in the company, valued at $39,767,198.05. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 768,282 shares of company stock worth $10,340,632 over the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEVA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aeva Technologies from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $677.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,031.15% and a negative return on equity of 603.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

